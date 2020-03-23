Covid-19 outbreak: Chowna Mein holds emergency meeting

Itanagar

With the Covid-19 outbreak crossing the mark of 400 infected people in the country, the Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein today held an emergency meeting with the health, planning and finance department to take stock of the preparedness on COVID-19 in the state.

The meeting was attended by Health Minister Alo Libang, Minister Home Bamang Felix, Principal Secretary Finance A.C.Verma, Commissioner Planning P.S.Lokhande, Secretary Finance Y.W.Ringu, Secretary Planning Himanshu Gupta, Secretary Health P. Parthiban, Director TRHIMS Dr M.Jini, Chief Medical Officer TRHIMS Hage Ambing and State Epidemiologist Dr.L. Jampa.

Mein said that participation of every people in the district, community based measures and close monitoring of the situation in the State to mitigate the spread of coronovirus diseases for the next few days are very crucial.

The Deputy Chief Minister gave assurance that every support will be provided to health department to carry out activities related to containing the Coronavirus disease outbreak in the state.

Seeing the seriousness of the pandemic Coronovirus disease outbreak, Mein instructed the officer of Planning and finance department to clear every file related to health department without any delay so that the health department can carry out preventive measures in the state.

He appealed the general public not to panic during the lockdown period and to follow the instruction of the state government on preventive measures to avoid the spread of COVID 19.

He informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also taken up lot of initiative to contain the spread of Corona Virus in India and Government of India is closely monitoring the situation in every state.

Minister Health, Alo Libang informed that state government is taking every possible preventive measure to contain the spread of corona virus. The doctors, nurses and all health workers are working round the clock to monitor the situation in the state.

Minister Home Bamang Felix said that he is constantly monitoring the situation and assured to provide possible assistance to the health department to create awareness among the masses regarding the seriousness of coronovirus disease.

The meeting also discussed mandatory screening and monitoring of people who come from outside the state and other parts of the country, setting up of isolation wards, medical volunteers, stock of essential commodities, testing centres, logistics and setting up of control rooms at the district and state level.