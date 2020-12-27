COVID-19: Delhi reports 757 new infections, 16 deaths in 24 hours

NEW DELHI- Delhi reported 757 new infections and 16 new fatalities of COVID-19 patients on Sunday in the last 24 hours according to the Delhi State Health Bulletin. With this city’s tally reached to 622,851 cases.

With 16 new fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll in Delhi reached 10,453 patients, according to the bulletin. On Saturday, Delhi recorded 655 Covid-19 cases, its lowest in over four months.

The trend of daily recoveries exceeding new infections continues in Delhi with 939 new recoveries against the 757 new infections recorded on Sunday. With this, the overall recoveries reached 605,685 patients taking the recovery rate to 97.24 per cent.