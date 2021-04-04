 Covid-19 contained in Arunachal Pradesh due to collective teamwork- Alo Libang

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh has been able to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic due to the dedication of medical fraternity and frontline workers, and the ccoperation of people in strictly following COVID-19 safety protocols, Health and Family Welfare Minister Alo Libang said on Sunday.

However, there should be no complacency in adhering to COVID-19 safety norms as the ongoing second wave of coronavirus, across the country, could peak by mid-April as predicted by Indian scientists by using a mathematical model, the minister told PTI in an interview.

Till April 3, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the northeastern state stood at 16,849, including 4 active cases, 16,785 recoveries and 56 deaths, Libang said, quoting the daily bulletin issued by state surveillance officer Dr. L Jampa.

Highlighting that the state did not report any fresh COVID-19 case in the last many days, the minister asked people to be on guard so that the record can be continued.

“This landlocked hilly state is a protected area where Inner Line Permit (ILP) is in force. Any Indian citizen intending to visit Arunachal Pradesh has to obtain ILP, which to a great extent is helping in controlling the spread of the virus due to the restricted movement of people from outside the state”, he said.

The ILP is a travel document required by outsiders, including people from other states of the country, to visit Arunachal Pradesh some other northeastern states.

The COVID-19 vaccination drive, launched with Covishield vaccines on January 12, is continuing in the state, the minister said. ( A PTI Report )