CoSAAP Keyi Panyor Donates ₹8 Lakh for Flood Relief

YACHULI- In a significant humanitarian gesture, the Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP), Keyi Panyor District Unit, on Tuesday handed over a cheque of ₹8 lakh to the district administration to support relief and rehabilitation efforts for families affected by the recent flash floods in the district.

A six-member CoSAAP delegation, led by PresidenT Toko Lento and General Secretary Chukhu Epa, presented the cheque to Deputy Commissioner Mrs Ankita Mishra, at the District Secretariat Building in Yachuli.

The relief fund was mobilized through voluntary contributions from government employees and well-wishers and is intended to assist victims from Possa, NEEPCO Colony and adjoining areas, which were severely affected by the recent flash floods.

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During the programme, the CoSAAP Keyi Panyor District Unit expressed gratitude to the Central Executive Committee (CEC) led by Likha Tech, as well as the CoSAAP district units of Namsai, Papum Pare, Lohit, Leparada and East Siang, for their financial support, guidance and cooperation in making the relief initiative successful.

The association also acknowledged the contributions made by government employees across all departments in Keyi Panyor district, stating that their voluntary donations reflected a strong spirit of compassion, solidarity and collective responsibility during a difficult period for the affected communities.

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Receiving the cheque, Deputy Commissioner Ankita Mishra appreciated the initiative and thanked all contributors from across Arunachal Pradesh. She assured that the ₹8 lakh relief fund would be utilized in a transparent and judicious manner for the welfare, relief and rehabilitation of genuinely affected flood victims.

Reaffirming its commitment to public service, CoSAAP Keyi Panyor stated that the collective effort demonstrated how unity and humanitarian values can provide timely support to communities facing natural disasters. The association thanked every donor and supporting organization for standing with the flood-affected families during their time of need.