Coronavirus: Woman arrested for spreading fake news about COVID-19

Doimukh

A woman has been arrested by doimukh police in connection with spreading false or fake news regarding the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

A case has been registered at Doimukh police station against rumor monger today said Papum Pare Superintendent of Police Jimmy Chiram.

An FIR was received from Techi Nadi of Dipu village of Balijan Circle that on March 25 some youths pelted stones at the house of her brother Techi Aju at Nyorch in Yupia circle and also threatened him. This was only due to a fake post posted by someone in whatsApp group that her brother Techi Aju is infected with Coronavirus. SP Chiram said.

One audio clip of fake news was also circulated about the Coronavirus. Accordingly, a case has been registered with Doimukh Police station. and a woman has been arrested who spread this fake news through a audio clip. SP said.

Legal action will be initiated against all those if such unnecessary rumor which created panic among the citizens at the critical situation when the country and state is in lockdown due to outbreak of Coronavirus (Covid-19) across the globe. SP further said.