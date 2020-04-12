Coronavirus: Two COVID-19 positive patient commit suicide in Maharashtra

News Desk

Atleast two Coronavirus ( covid-19 ) positive patient commit suicide at different places in Maharshtra, reports said .

Case-1 A 31-year-old man, who assumed that he contracted coronavirus, allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra’s Nashik city, police said on Saturday. Pratik Raju Kumavat, a resident of Chehedi area of Nashik Road, allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling of his home on Saturday and left a suicide note stating that he might have contracted coronavirus, a report said said.

Kumavat, who worked as a plumber, reportedly suffered from a throat ailment and was taking treatment from a private doctor in the area, he said, adding that the deceased feared that he had contracted the deadly infection.

Case-2 A man who hails from Assam allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra’s Akola district on Saturday after testing positive for novel coronavirus ( Covid-19).

The man, who was undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Akola, allegedly slashed his own throat and later succumbed to injuries. He was admitted to the isolation ward of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on April 7 and tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

While PTI reported that he was a 30-year-old migrant labourer from Nagaon district of Assam, some reports claimed that he was linked to Tablighi Jamaat and had come from Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi.