Coronavirus: TRIHMS starts flu clinic, RKMH to began on Thursday

Naharlagun

Coronavirus Scare- The Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Science (TRIHMS) here today started Flu clinic in its campus at Gate No-1 while the clinic at Rama Krishna Mission Hospital (RKMH) at Itanagar will start functioning from Thursday.

Naharlagun EAC Ashok Tajo, Itanagar CO Bitu Kri, THIHMS Chief Medical Superintendent Dr. Hage Ambing, Nodal Officer (COVID) and Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr. Tao Kaki today inspected the Flu Clinic and Help desk and discussed with the doctors and assured all support in case of any requirement and necessity. The team also visited the (Covid-19) ward established in the hospital at 4th floor in the hospital campus.

Talking to media, EAC Tajo said, the capital administration is almost ready and fully prepared. Since no positive case has been so far detected in state and in the capital complex, even in case any such information comes we are ready to face the eventuality. Tajo added.

He further appeal the denizens not to go out in the township and create panic among each other. obey the guidelines of the administration and health department. stay in home and remain safe.

THIHMS, Medical Superintendent, Dr. Hage Ambing said that we are segregating and sending the patients suffering from any Flu related disuse and referring to the Flu clinic.

There are specialist and they are working round the clock 24×7 and a helpline no-8787322839 is also functioning and anyone who want any support, guidance and advice can either attend the clinic and also can contact the specialist and get treatment also.

All medical equipment almost arrived and two ventilation bed also get ready. Apart of it several beds for quarantine, isolation and treatment is there.

Dr. Kemba Padu, Dr. Inam Lollen and Dr. Daniel Ratan is looking after the clinic round the clock on shift wise while Deputy Medical Superintendent and Nodal Offcier (Covid) Dr. Tao Kaki is supervising an coordinating the hospital and administration. Dr. Ambing said.

So far 34 patent has attended and all of them has been screened properly. Out of 34 16 patient has been advice for home quarantine. Two samples taken on Tuesday has been sent for testing while one sample will be sent on Thursday. Dr. Ambing added.