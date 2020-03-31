Coronavirus: Social distancing seems to be a joke for a section of people in Itanagar

Itanagar

Coronavirus Scare:– For a section of people in Itanagar, all announcements made by the Central and the State governments in maintaining social distancing seems to be a sick joke.

On the 7th day of nationwide lockdown, large number of people came out for buying cooking gas cylinder. They were standing in a long queue without maintaining social distancing rules as lockdown is going on to fight the spread of the coronovirus.

On Tuesday, all gas agencies witnessed of long queues of panic-stricken people flocking with empty cylinders in hands.

The rush was also seen along the national highway to purchase vegetables, and meat despite district administration order to local vendors to shift their business to the prescribed sector and colonies.

Most private vehicles were seen with occupants evading security checks, claiming that they were going to pay electricity bills or going to hospitals, collecting ration and gas and offices in an emergency.

The development had compelled the power department to decentralize pre paid recharge coupons to a specific sector/ location/colony under the township.

In the latest order issued on March 31, the department said that now the consumer can obtain a recharge coupon from the concerned area Junior Engineer (JE) office instead of going to centrally located pre-paid counter under twin capital.

Meanwhile, private and public transport remained off roads and markets were closed While traffic was also recorded low in the twin capital on Tuesday.

All banks, ATMs and government offices related to emergency services remained open throughout the district.

The Central government on Tuesday ordered a 21-day lockdown across the country in a bid to control the spread of COVID-19.