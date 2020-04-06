Itanagar

In wake of the rising coronavirus cases in the country, authorities of capital complex have decided to impose Section-144 CrPC till April 14, said Komkar Dolum, Dy commissioner of Capital Complex.

Dolum said that all gatherings, including religious and political, will remain banned in capital complex untill the lockdown gets over.

“The lockdown was called across the country by the central government in view of the coronavirus pandemic till April 14. At the local level, CrPC section 144 was invoked till April 14.

“Strict action will be taken against anyone who violates the restriction orders, a order issued by DC said.

With the invoke of Section-144 till April 14, gathering of more than three people at a place will be banned. It will also allow the police to ban all gatherings, including political, social and religious, protest rallies and sports events.