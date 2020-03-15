Coronavirus Screening begins in Arunachal Pradesh- Dr Jampa

Itanagar

Corona virus {Covid-19) screening continue in various parts of state including capital complex, Railway station, Helipad and others. Said State Epidemiologist Dr. Lopsang Jampa.

Dr. Jampa said that after the state is on high alert, the state government has make several arrangement which include setting of control room. Special trained Doctors at state and district level are on their job to detect the Coronavirus patients.

We have already started screening the passengers in all the railway station, airport, helipads and other entry gates of the state.

At team led by Dr Jampa screened passengers are coming from national capital New Delhi at Naharlaugn Railway. On earlier occasion we have screened around 200 passenger but today the figure is quite high, informed Dr Jampa.

Nothing to be panic, the health dept is doing its best effort. He also urge upon all to remain safe and secure.

Meanwhile, Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso in an interaction with media today said that If the situation warrant the state government may like to differ the upcoming Panchayat and Municipal election.

Terming‘ prevention is better than cure’ Kaso further appeal the denizens of capital complex to maintain cleanliness and take help of medicos, health workers and attend the nearest health centre in any case they feel like any symptom of COVID-19 and remain safe and healthy.

It is mention that the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and has spread globally.

In India the total number of confirmed COVID 2019 cases touches 84. Among these patients 66 are Indians, including the 10 people who have been cured and two people who have died, and 17 are foreign nationals who tested positive for coronavirus while their travel to India.