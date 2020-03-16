Coronavirus: Schools, Cinema Halls, Club, Multiplexes, in Arunachal Pradesh remain close till 5th April

Itanagar

In wake of the growing threat from coronavirus ( COVID-19 ), the Arunachal Pradesh Government has decided to close all schools, Cinema halls, Multiplexes, weekly Markets, Night Clubs till 5th April.

All Educational Institutions shall remain closed till 5th April’ 2020, except for conducting Board/Final Exams.

Apart from that, government has also suspended any Social/Cultural/Political/Religious / Academic / Sports / Seminar/ Conference and Family mass gathering (except marriages) till 5th April’ 2020.

The government has also instructed all Shopping Malls to be disinfected on a daily basis.

All Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police of all the Districts of Arunachal Pradesh are requested to ensure strict compliance of the order.

The govt also decided to suspend issuing of Inner Land Permit ( ILP ) to Tourists until further order.