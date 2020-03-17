Coronavirus Scare: We are doing our best to save our people- Ministers

Itanagar

We are doing our best effort to save our people from Coronavirus said Health Minister Alo Libang and Education Minister Taba Tedir.

Libang inform that all the state machinery have geared up its activities to prevent the spread of deadly Novel Corona virus (Covid-19) in the state of Arunachal Pradesh. Several round of meeting have been convened , Several training programme for the health officials has been conducted in this context.

We have provided kits for screening of people in railway station, helipad, entry point of the state etc. Check gates have been alerted and team of official with medical staffs have doing its activities including screening round the clock in all parts of state. Libang said.

We should not panic, only follow the do’s and don’t issued by Health department and district administration which are in the great interest of the safety of everyone.

As of now the screening has already been started in several parts of state and which would continue round the clock. Libang added.

Education Minister Taba Tedir inform that we have already order for closure of all the educational institution of state. the order have been taken after a series of meeting which will help the students to remain at home till April 5, Tedir said.

However where the examination is going on, that school or institute , would be continue , Tedir added.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chukhu Apa in an interaction with media inform that we have also issued advisory and guidelines and tips to remain away from deadly corona virus.

All SPs of the districts have been directed to create awareness among the personnel at their respective areas and help the administration. He also said that as per direction of state government we have also strengthened the ILP checking in all check gates of state.

It is mention that the state government on Monday has ordered closure of all multiplexes, nights’ club, weekly bazaar, educational institutions, shopping malls and mass gathering till April 5.

Meanwhile, North East Frontier Railway has canalled several train services to the state. Train No-12086 Shatabdi Express running between Dibrugarh & Guwahati has been cancelled on March 20, 23, 25, 27 and 30 respectively.

The Train No- 12088 Shatabdi Express running between Guwahati and Naharlagun is also cancelled their services on March 20, 23, 25, 27 and March 30 respectively. The 12087 Shatabdi Express running between Naharlagun and Guwahati has suspended its services on March 21, 24, 26, 28 and March 31 respectively while 12085 Shatabdi Express from Guwahati and Dibrugarh has also suspended its services on 21, 24, 26, 28 and March 31 respectively.

However, the team of medical officers and officials of Health Department has screened more than twelve hundreds commuters and passengers at Hollongi check post bordering Biswanath dsirtict of Assam. The team led by Dr. SBC Singh MO I/C Hollongi inform that the screening at Hollongi will be continued round the clock and is being maintained shift wise.

Dr. KM Das, Principal of North East Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital inform that the college has started creating awareness on safety and need to maintain precautionary measure to remain away from Corona virus in the locality. Dr. Das appeal the local people to visit the hospital in case of any emergency or also for knowing the precautionary measures and tips.