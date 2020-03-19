Coronavirus Scare: VIPs, Sr officers avoiding their screening at check gate

Itanagar

Coronavirus scare: Many VIPs and Senior Govt. Officers reaching Check Gates avoiding their screening informed Tumme Amo, SP Capital Complex.

This is very unfortunate that ” It has been reported by our police and medical teams that many VIPs/Senior Govt. Officers reaching Check Gates of Capital Complex do not stop their cars or carcades for screening/test by the medical teams in view of the outbreak of Coronavirus, said Tumme Amo, SP Capital Complex.

All the general public, Senior Govt. Officers/VIPs, irrespective of rank & file are requested to cooperate with the police/medical teams so that our fight against Coronavirus becomes successful, appeal SP capital.

Now, we have directed our police teams at Check Gates to take photos such VIPs and senior Govt. officers who deliberately donot cooperate police/medical teams and escape scanning/screening and their photos will be uploaded in the social media like FB as we do in case of traffic violations for which they should not mind us, SP informed.

Hand wash facilities in every PS

Police department arrange the facilities for hand wash in every police station for every one who visited the police station. ‘we are also requesting all those including our staffs visiting/attending our offices, PSs, OPs to wash their hands with detols everytime before entering our office, PSs, OPs, etc as preventive measures. They may do the same whenever they visit other places or go home, said SP Tumme Amo.

32,577 persons have been screened

Meanwhile total 32,577 persons have been screened at our entry points and none has been found to be having unsual high body temperature so far, though it is not the scanning/screening of presence of Coronavirus to ascertain if one if infected with CoVid19.