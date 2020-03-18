Coronavirus Scare: Malini Mela 2020 suspended

Likabali

In the wake of the growing threat from coronavirus ( COVID-19 ), the district administration of Lower Siang district has suspended the Malini Mela 2020 indefinitely.

The decision has been taken after a meeting of Malinithan Vikash Parishad and govt advisories issued in connection with spread of Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19), it has been decided not to conduct annual event of Malini Mela 2020, said in a statement issued by the office of Malinthan Vikas Parishad and signed by AK Singh, DC cum-president of Malinthan Vikas Parishad.

Meanwhile, after an order issued by the Arunachal Pradesh Government, schools, Cinema halls, Multiplexes, weekly Markets, Night Clubs will remain closed till 5th April..

All Educational Institutions shall remain closed till 5th April’ 2020, except for conducting Board/Final Exams.

Apart from that, government has also suspended any Social/Cultural/Political/Religious / Academic / Sports / Seminar/ Conference and Family mass gathering (except marriages) till 5th April’ 2020.

The government has also instructed all Shopping Malls to be disinfected on a daily basis.

All Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police of all the Districts of Arunachal Pradesh are requested to ensure strict compliance of the order.

The govt also decided to suspend issuing of Inner Land Permit ( ILP ) to Tourists until further order.