Coronavirus Scare: Longte festival celebration cancelled

Koloriang

The central Longte committee (CLC) called off its Longte festival celebration-2020 in view of outbreak of coronavirus (Covid-19) across the world and in country.

The Central Longte festival celebration committee General Secretary Lokam Mangha in a press release said that In view of 21 days nationwide total lockdown due to Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, the central Longte committee has decided to not to celebrate the 2020 community level celebration which falls on April 15. However believers can celebrate Longte with family while stay at home. Mangha said.

The events like cultural activities, games and sporting activities and community feast and other competitive activities which involve two or more family or community in the name of Longte is strictly prohibited. This decision has been taken in the larger interest of the community and in the interest of the public health. Mangha added.