Itanagar

In the wake of the growing threat from coronavirus ( COVID-19 ), the Arunachal Pradesh Government on Sunday ordered a “lockdown” across all over state, till March 31.

A notification to this effect issued today afternoon signed by the by the Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar .

The order will be enforced from 5 pm on March 23 to midnight of March 31.

According to the notification, all shops and business establishments barring pharmacies and shops selling essential commodities will remain closed during the lockdown period.

All public transport services (buses, taxis, auto, sumos and others) and private vehicles will be off the roads during this period.