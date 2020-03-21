Coronavirus Scare: Gompa, Ganga lake, Itafort, IG park and other tourist places close down till April 5

Itanagar

In wake of the growing threat from coronavirus ( COVID-19 ), the capital administration has decided to close Gompa monastery, IG Park, Zoo (Biological park), Ganga lake, Museum, Itafort, public library and all other tourist places till April 5.

In an order issued by Capital Complex Deputy Commissioner, Komkar Dulom said that in view of possible outbreak and spread of pandemic COVID-19 (Coronavirus) among the inhabitants /citizens of the state, the government has imposed restriction and mandatory guidelines and directions which shall be enforced upto April 5.

The operation of all beauty parlors/Saloons (unisex) SPAs, Gyms are hereby suspended. DC said.

In view of government advisory with regards to COVID-19 (Corona virus) under capital region, Deputy Commissioner Komkar Dulom appeal that all the government offices, private hotels, restaurants, departmental stores, shopping complex, guest houses etc are to be disinfected to prevent the possible outbreak of the disease. Dulom added.

All the Heads of Department of government of Arunachal Pradesh, proprietor of hotels/restaurants/departmental stores/shopping complex/guest houses etc are requested to mandatory initiate suitable action to disinfect their offices and premises. DC further said.