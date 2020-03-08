Coronavirus: Scarcity of hand sanitizers and face masks

Itanagar

Government has placed order for supply of mask and sanitizers as reported scarcity and preparedness after detection of few positive cases of Coronavirus in India , said Alo Libang, Health Minister of Arunachal Pradesh.

He informed to the media that ” State government has place order for supply of mask and sanitizers In view of reported scarcity of Mask and sanitizers in capital and hope it would arrive soon”.

Libang inform that directions has been issued to health agencies and district administration of state to take precautionary measures in view of outbreak of Coronavirus.

Issuing of Prohibited Area Permit (PAP) to the foreign tourists has been suspended. surveillance team is monitoring the situation round the clock.

The team of officers from Health department had their training at New Delhi and reached and they will start training to the district level, Libang said.

Isolation ward has been created at TRIHMS, Naharlagun and at Bakin Pertin Hospital at Pasighat.

All officers has been geared up in creating awareness on dos and don’ts and how to remain safe.

We have arrange screening machines and is ready and if necessary we will make testing if any case is detected.

State is on high alert and we are taking all precautionary measures. People need not to be in panic and appeal all section of society and stake holders in maintaining neat and clean and maintain hygiene and remain safe.