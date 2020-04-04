Coronavirus: Sanitization continue in capital complex

Itanagar

To combat the coronavirus spread the sanitization and disinfection operation continue in Capital complex and other parts of state. The operation began with sanitization of ISBT and few other parts of Naharlagun township in capital complex in March 23rd.

The operation is continued under the active supervision of Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) with support Veterinary department, local administration, officials and staffs of Emergency & Fire Services, and volunteers.

In capital complex today the sanitization and disinfection process is being done under the supervision of IMC Executive Engineer, Tadar Tarang his team from Veterinary department and Fires services dept and others.

The sanitization work carried out at Chandranagar market areas, Forest corporation area, PHQ, Gohpur area, Chimpu Bn area, RKM Hospital, Ganga Market area, Akashdeep Market, Civil Secretariat, Assembly Roads. said Tadar Tarang.

We have covered building and residents along both side of NH-415 in Naharlaugn, market areas, Nirjuli area and Banderdewa. shall continue till lockdown period and beyond. Tarang added.

Meanwhile the sanitization also began in all parts of state. The report received from various district said that the sanitization and disinfectant process is continue.