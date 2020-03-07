Coronavirus: Prime Minister reviews the situation on COVID-19 with concerned Ministries

New Dehi

Prime Minister reviewed the situation on Coronavirus (COVID 19) and action taken so far by various Ministries on Saturday.

Prime Minister while complimenting all departments for the work taken up so far, mentioned that India has to be prepared in its response as per the evolving scenario. All departments should work in convergence and action shall be initiated for creating awareness in community about the disease and the precautions to be taken.

He exhorted the officers to identify best practices for COVID-19 management from across the world and within the states and ensure their adoption. He mentioned that in view of opinion of experts, people should be advised to avoid mass gatherings as far as possible and be made aware of Do’s and Don’ts.

He directed that an immediate exercise be taken up to identify sufficient locations for quarantine and also for critical care provisioning in case the disease spread. Officials were instructed to plan for early testing and evacuation of Indians from Iran. He highlighted the need for advance & adequate planning and timely response as critical for managing this infectious disease from a public health perspective.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Dr. S. Jaishankar, Union Minister of External Affairs, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister for State, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and the officials.

Issues related to need for continued vigil at all airports, seaports and land border crossings, community level surveillance as per protocol, and ensuring availability of sufficient beds for isolation was discussed.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan emphasized the need for effective coordination with states for timely response. Member, Niti Ayog emphasized the need for increasing surge capacity for hospitalization. The request obtained for evacuation of Indians from Iran was highlighted.