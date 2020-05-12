Coronavirus Pandemic: PM Modi to address the nation at 8 pm today

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE UPDATE: PM Modi will address the nation at 8 pm today. PM’s address to the nation comes a day after his meeting with chief ministers over lockdown strategy.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister’s office said, “PM Modi will be addressing the nation at 8 PM this evening.”

This will be the prime minister’s fifth address to the nation, including a video message, following the outbreak of COVID-19.

The last time the prime minister had addressed the nation was on April 14 when he had announced extension of the lockdown till May 3. The lockdown was further extended till May 17 but the government had announced several relaxations in areas which were not severely hit by the virus.