Coronavirus Lockdown: No crisis of medicines in the state- APCDA

Itanagar

Coronavirus Lockdown- There is no crisis of medicines in the state, People should not believe in rumours. informed Pawan Bagang, president , Arunachal Pradesh Chemist and Druggist Association (APCDA).

“There are some patients who need regular medication and because of lockdown they have faced some problems. We have directed all our affiliate pharmacies to take care of all such patients and make required medicines available for them,” he said.

Bagang further informed that ” APCDA is taking steps to ensure that all the medicines will be available in the state”,

The APCDA also informed that they are working in coordination with health department and are doing whatever is possible from their side.

Around 1500 pharmacies across the state are playing critical role in this time of crisis and making all medicines available for the people,” he added. Further he urged people to strictly follow the social distancing norms and also called on government to strictly impose lockdown.