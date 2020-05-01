Coronavirus: lockdown extended for two more weeks

New Delhi – The ongoing nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus has been extended for two more weeks, and will now go on till May 17. The decision was announced through a government order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“After a comprehensive review, and in view of the Lockdown measures having led to significant gains in the COVID-19 situation in the country, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India (GoI) issued an Order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, today, to further extend the Lockdown for a further period of two weeks beyond May 4, 2020,” the government order stated.

The latest Home Ministry order stated that schools, colleges, public transport, including trains, flights and metro services, will remain suspended for the next two weeks across the country. Hotels, restaurants, gyms, cinema halls and shopping malls among others will stay closed for the next two weeks, as will all places of worship.

The red zones in the country, 130 districts in total, will witness no relaxations of the restrictions in the Lockdown 3.0 period, while those districts falling in orange and green zones will see some of the restrictions lifted.

Major metros including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Indore and Jaipur fall in the red zone districts. Uttar Pradesh has 19 districts falling the red zone districts.

