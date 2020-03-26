National

Coronavirus in India: State wise Update of Covid-19

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state.

March 26, 2020
Coronavirus in India : State wise Update of  Covid-19-  Confirmed coronavirus ( Covid-19 )  cases in India cross figure of 600.  Maharashtra is the worst-hit state. The spread of novel coronavirus ( Covid-19 ) in India has created panic in the country. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country, affecting more than 600 people.

Here’s the state-wise data of the number of coronavirus affected people in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Indian National) Total Confirmed cases ( Foreign National ) Cured/ Death
Discharged/Migrated
1 Andhra Pradesh 11 0 1 0
2 Bihar 3 0 0 1
3 Chhattisgarh 3 0 0 0
4 Delhi 34 1 6 1
5 Goa 3 0 0 0
6 Gujarat 37 1 0 2
7 Haryana 16 14 11 0
8 Himachal Pradesh 3 0 0 1
9 Karnataka 41 0 3 1
10 Kerala 110 8 4 0
11 Madhya Pradesh 15 0 0 1
12 Maharashtra 121 3 1 3
13 Manipur 1 0 0 0
14 Mizoram 1 0 0 0
15 Odisha 2 0 0 0
16 Puducherry 1 0 0 0
17 Punjab 33 0 0 1
18 Rajasthan 36 2 3 0
19 Tamil Nadu 20 6 1 1
20 Telengana 31 10 1 0
21 Chandigarh 7 0 0 0
22 Jammu and Kashmir 11 0 1 0
23 Ladakh 13 0 0 0
24 Uttar Pradesh 36 1 11 0
25 Uttarakhand 4 1 0 0
26 West Bengal 9 0 0 1
Total number of confirmed cases in India 602# 47 43 13

