Coronavirus in India : State wise Update of Covid-19- Confirmed coronavirus ( Covid-19 ) cases in India cross figure of 600. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state. The spread of novel coronavirus ( Covid-19 ) in India has created panic in the country. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country, affecting more than 600 people.

Here’s the state-wise data of the number of coronavirus affected people in India: