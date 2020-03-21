New Delhi

The number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 283 on Saturday with 65 persons testing positive as several states went into battle mode to contain the pandemic.

The health ministry said the total number of coronavirus positive cases stood at 283, with 65 fresh cases reported, the highest in a day.

The total figure includes four deaths reported from Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra.

Several states also reported fresh cases though these numbers were not immediately taken into account by the health ministry.

The country is also set to observe a janata curfew from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday pitched for social distancing, asking people, barring those in essential services, not to get out of their homes.

A number of states and union territories announced measures aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus.

At a press conference, the health ministry said it carried out training for critical care management at 1,000 places through video conference and will conduct nationwide mock drill on Sunday for emergency response to handle coronavirus cases.

Health ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said guidelines for coronavirus tests have been revised, directing that asymptomatic direct, high-risk contacts of confirmed cases should be tested once between day 5 and day 14 of coming in contact with an infected person.

The government is likely to issue guidelines for private labs for the test later on Saturday, he said, adding that people should not go for coronavirus tests “out of fashion” or as a confidence-building exercise.

Protocols are in place and that will be followed, he said.

He asserted that the government is working to ramp up production of masks and sanitisers with states asked to allow deodorant manufacturers to produce sanitisers, adding there is no shortage of these items and people should not indulge in panic-buying.