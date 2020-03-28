National

Coronavirus in India: 873 COVID-19 cases, 19 death

March 28, 2020
0 1 minute read
Coronavirus in India: 873 COVID-19 cases, 19 death

Coronavirus in India: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 873 on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of active cases in the country rose to 775, while 79 patients have been cured and discharged. The number of deaths due to the infection stood at 19.

While Maharashtra with 177 cases has the most number of COVID-19 patients, Kerala comes second in the list with 165 confirmed cases, according to the Ministry.

However, the tally of Maharashtra and Kerala also includes cured and discharged patients, 25 and 11 respectively, as well.

Here is a state wise figure of Coronacases 

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Indian National) Total Confirmed cases ( Foreign National ) Cured/
Discharged/Migrated		 Death
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 2 0 0 0
2 Andhra Pradesh 14 0 1 0
3 Bihar 9 0 0 1
4 Chandigarh 7 0 0 0
5 Chhattisgarh 6 0 0 0
6 Delhi 38 1 6 1
7 Goa 3 0 0 0
8 Gujarat 44 1 0 3
9 Haryana 19 14 11 0
10 Himachal Pradesh 3 0 0 1
11 Jammu and Kashmir 18 0 1 1
12 Karnataka 55 0 3 2
13 Kerala 165 8 11 0
14 Ladakh 13 0 3 0
15 Madhya Pradesh 30 0 0 2
16 Maharashtra 177 3 25 5
17 Manipur 1 0 0 0
18 Mizoram 1 0 0 0
19 Odisha 3 0 0 0
20 Puducherry 1 0 0 0
21 Punjab 38 0 1 1
22 Rajasthan 46 2 3 0
23 Tamil Nadu 32 6 2 1
24 Telengana 38 10 1 0
25 Uttarakhand 4 1 0 0
26 Uttar Pradesh 44 1 11 0
27 West Bengal 15 0 0 1
Total number of confirmed cases in India 826# 47 79 19

 

HELP US / DONATE US, TO DELIVER THE INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM --CLICK HERE
Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close