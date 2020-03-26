Coronavirus in India: 649 COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

New Delhi

The number of confirmed coronavirus ( Covid-19 ) cases have increased to 649 in India, including 47 foreign nationals, the Health Ministry said while adding that 43 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals.

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus on Thursday reached 13 after two persons, infected with the virus died in Jammu and Kashmir and Maharashtra, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfares on Thursday.

According to the Health Ministry data, Maharashtra has been the worst affected state in the country with 121 confirmed cases, followed by Kerala with 110 cases. In Maharashtra three people have died from the deadly disease while two deaths have been reported in Gujarat.

Meanwhile, Bihar, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have reported one death each.

As the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus increased in India, the government has decided to impose a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days to control the spread of the infection, whih end on 14th April, 2020.

The government has said that as per experts, the period of 21 days was important to break the chain of transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

The government has also continuously emphasised on ‘social distancing’, saying it is the only way to combat COVID-19 and is urging people not to spread rumours about coronavirus.