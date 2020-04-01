National

Coronavirus in India: 1637 COVID-19 cases, 38 death

The total number of active cases in the country rose to 1238, while 123 patients have been cured and discharged.

April 1, 2020
Coronavirus in India: The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in India rose to 1637 on Wednesday evening , according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of active cases in the country rose to 1466, while 132 patients have been cured and discharged. The number of deaths due to the infection stood at 38.

While Maharashrta with 302 cases has the most number of COVID-19 patients, Kerala comes second in the list with 241 and Tamil Nadu is third with the 124 confirmed cases, according to the Ministry.

COVID-19 Statewise Status

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 49 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/
Migrated		 Death
1 Andhra Pradesh 83 1 0
2 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 0 0
3 Bihar 23 0 1
4 Chandigarh 13 0 0
5 Chhattisgarh 9 0 0
6 Delhi 120 6 2
7 Goa 5 0 0
8 Gujarat 74 5 6
9 Haryana 43 21 0
10 Himachal Pradesh 3 0 1
11 Jammu and Kashmir 55 2 2
12 Karnataka 101 8 3
13 Kerala 241 23 2
14 Ladakh 13 3 0
15 Madhya Pradesh 47 0 3
16 Maharashtra 302 39 9
17 Manipur 1 0 0
18 Mizoram 1 0 0
19 Odisha 4 0 0
20 Puducherry 1 0 0
21 Punjab 41 1 3
22 Rajasthan 93 3 0
23 Tamil Nadu 124 4 1
24 Telengana 94 1 3
25 Uttarakhand 7 2 0
26 Uttar Pradesh 103 14 0
27 West Bengal 26 0 2
Total number of confirmed cases in India 1637 133 38

