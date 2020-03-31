National

Coronavirus in India: 1251 COVID-19 cases, 32 death

The total number of active cases in the country rose to 1117, while 101 patients have been cured and discharged.

March 31, 2020
Coronavirus in India: The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in India rose to 1251 on Monday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Coronavirus in India: The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in India rose to 1251 on Monday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of active cases in the country rose to 1117, while 101 patients have been cured and discharged. The number of deaths due to the infection stood at 32.

While Kerala with 202 cases has the most number of COVID-19 patients, Maharashtra comes second in the list with 198 confirmed cases, according to the Ministry.

However, the tally of Maharashtra and Kerala also includes cured and discharged patients, 25 and 19 respectively, as well.

STATE WISE STATUS including foreign nationals  as on 31.03.2020  at 10 am

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases * Cured/
Discharged/Migrated		 Death
1 Andhra Pradesh 23 1 0
2 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 9 0 0
3 Bihar 15 0 1
4 Chandigarh 8 0 0
5 Chhattisgarh 7 0 0
6 Delhi 87 6 2
7 Goa 5 0 0
8 Gujarat 69 1 6
9 Haryana 36 18 0
10 Himachal Pradesh 3 0 1
11 Jammu and Kashmir 48 2 2
12 Karnataka 83 5 3
13 Kerala 202 19 1
14 Ladakh 13 3 0
15 Madhya Pradesh 47 0 3
16 Maharashtra 198 25 8
17 Manipur 1 0 0
18 Mizoram 1 0 0
19 Odisha 3 0 0
20 Puducherry 1 0 0
21 Punjab 38 1 1
22 Rajasthan 59 3 0
23 Tamil Nadu 67 4 1
24 Telengana 71 1 1
25 Uttarakhand 7 2 0
26 Uttar Pradesh 82 11 0
27 West Bengal 22 0 2
Total number of confirmed cases in India 1251# 102 32

