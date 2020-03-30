Coronavirus in India: 1024 COVID-19 cases, 27 death

Coronavirus in India: The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in India rose to 1024 on Monday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of active cases in the country rose to 901, while 95 patients have been cured and discharged. The number of deaths due to the infection stood at 27.

While Maharashtra with 186 cases has the most number of COVID-19 patients, Kerala comes second in the list with 182 confirmed cases, according to the Ministry.

However, the tally of Maharashtra and Kerala also includes cured and discharged patients, 25 and 15 respectively, as well.

STATE WISE STATUS including foreign nationals as on 30.03.2020 at 10 am