Coronavirus: Health dept closely monitoring Pangsau Pass market, says Khandu

Itanagar

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday informed that the Health Department is closely monitoring the Pangsau Pass market along the India-Myanmar border, in view of the danger of outbreak of coronavirus.

“Pangsau Pass market, along the India-Myanamar border, for the time being shut down by the district administration. Health Department is closely monitoring it,” Khandu told reporters on the sidelines of an event here, after asked about initiative taken by the Government against coronavirus threat.

The Chief Minister further said that he has already alerted the Health Department to communicate preventive measures against this ‘dangerous virus’ in every district of the state. the department has also issue alert to all the medical institution to take preventive measures.

The death toll from the novel conoronavirus outbreak in China has risen to 636 with 73 new deaths reported. In India, three positive cases of novel coronavirus have been reported so far.