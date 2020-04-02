Coronavirus: CURFEW U/s 144 Cr.PC in entire Medo area of Lohit dist

Itanagar

The Lohit district administration has promulgate CURFEW U/s 144 Cr.PC in entire Medo area under the Administrative jurisdiction of Wakro circle, Lohit District.

According to an official order issued by the Dy commissioner cum District Magistrate Prince Dhawan the Curfew under section 144 Cr.PC is enforced from 1200 hrs of 2nd April, 2020, till 2 pm of 3rd April, 2020.

There shall be complete ban on movement of persons/any kind of vehicular traffic during the time period of curfew . However movement of patients to/from Hospital/CHC/PHC/Sub-center is exempted during the curfew.

As per the order the violators shall be prosecuted under relevant penal provisions of IPC, Epidemic Disease Act etc.

The district administration has taken this step in view of the prevailing law and order situation after detection of Covid-19 positive case in the district.

Arunachal Pradesh has reported its first Coronavirus ( COVID-19 ) positive case. As per reports, the patient is from Tezu in Lohith district and has been kept under quarantine.

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister confirmed in his tweet, A 31 year-old person , who is Non Arunachalee and participated in #TablighiJamaat congregation at #NizamuddinMarkaz has been found positive for #Coronavirua and is first #Covid19 patient. At present he is asymptomatic & kept in isolation. His condition is stable.

Seven people in Arunachal Pradesh, who were part of Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin, have now been sent for quarantine. Their samples have been collected for Covid-19 testing.