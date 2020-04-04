Coronavirus crisis: Women in Arunachal Villages stitching Re-usable Cloth Masks

Changlang

At a time when the entire country is facing the daunting task of tackling the coronavirus, women in villages of Changlang of Arunachal Pradesh are doing their bit by stitching Re-usable Cloth Masks and distributing them to officials of essential services viz. PHED & Civil Police.

Nearly 70 women member of the Changlang SHG Federation, who are trained in sewing and embroidery stitching the masks to help people protect themselves from the virus, said the Green Lawn Society.

The Re-usable masks stitched & sanitized under the professional advice of the doctors. The SHG federation have received additional orders and are on their job to meet the demand.

SHGs are using cotton cloth for stitching mask, and followed the guidelines of NGO BMM who are also making Re-usable cloth masks approved by the Dr. Devansh Yadav, ADC-Bordumsa. They also have taken professional advice from doctors even for sanitizing process.

R K Sharma, Deputy Commissioner-District Changlang has applauded the guidance provided by NERCORMP, GLS and encouraged the SHG federation.

Meanwhile, N Sukajit, District Project Director, NERCORMP-Changlang & Mrs. Marina Kenglang, Chief Functionary, Green Lawn Society handed over 215 Re-Usable Masks to Titkam Tangha, Dy SP (HQ Changlang) and Kipa Niama, Executive Engineer, PHED, Changlang Division.