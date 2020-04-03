Coronavirus crisis: Telephonic health consultation services begins

Itanagar

Coronavirus crisis- The Indian Medical Association’s Arunachal chapter (IMA-AP) will start Tele-consultation helpline from 5th April 2020 for those who require medical consultation during the lockdown period. Due to the lockdown and in this covid-19 crisis it has become difficult for them to visit hospital for routine consultation and few minor health issues.

Briefing the media at State Control Room here at Arunachal Pradesh state civil Secretariat, IMA-AP President, Dr Lobsang Tsetim, informed that “this this service will be for consultation from 9 am to 5 pm every day on various ailments, and people can get their queries answered and medications without having to visit the hospitals or clinics. Depending on number of consultations everyday and situations ahead the services may be extended round the clock 24×7 in future.

Since there is lockdown and due to several reason one cannot and unable to attend the normal OPD and also may be due to huge rush during the day time, this service would help hundreds of people across the capital complex and state as a whole. Dr. Lobsang added.

Monitoring and surveillance Control Room Incharge, Bikram Singh Malik said that the state govt had provided with all the required logistics and support for this noble endeavour.

Malik said that Technology has to be used to provide respite in this hour and also we cannot have doctors sitting in the control room to facilitate the service as it would be a waste of manpower.

Its also noted the many would require psychiatric consultation as many would be under stress following the lockdown, especially those under self quarantine at Home.” Malik added.

The Tele-consultation system will connect callers to doctors who have volunteered to provide their services during the lockdown period. The services include general medical and covid related problems, medicine, psychiatry, obs and gynae and paediatrics…

The caller/patient has to dial helpline control room no 8010340000 or 03602292774. Then they will be given choice to choose their specialty for their concerns. This system would connect the calls directly to the doctors who will carry handsets specifically for the tele-consultation helpline,” Dr Tsetim said.

Secretary Health & Family Welfare P.Parthiban was present during the launching. Health Secretary thanked IMA AP to come up with such noble idea. He said state govt is fully prepared to combat this covid 19 outbreak but all people need to obey the advisory and guidelines to stay safe.

Dr. Rade Natung and officers from IT department among others were present on the occasion.