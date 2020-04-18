Coronavirus Crisis: Techi Kaso seeks restriction upon FCI officials who crossed interstate border every day

Itanagar

Coronavirus Crisis- Itanagar MLA Tehi Kaso has sought restrictions upon the movement of Food Corporation of India (FCI) officials who cross inter-state border check gate every day to attend their duties. The came from Harmoti, North Lakhimpur of Assam and attending their duties at food storage depot in Karsingsa and Banderdewa in Arunachal Pradesh.

In a letter addressed to the state chief secretary on Saturday, the MLA has appealed to the CS to discuss the matter with FCI executive director FCI zonal office, Guwahati and urge him to direct the said officials/officers to remain at their respective places of posting inside Arunachal Pradesh in order to avoid inconvenience to frontline covid-19 workers at the inter-state border check gate and to avoid delay in timely issuing and lifting of stocks during national emergency as well as Assam bandhs in future.

‘Such daily movement of the FCI officials could not only pose threat to the people of Arunachal Pradesh of possible covid-19 infection, but also affect timely issuance of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) and other monthly PDS items to the districts of central Arunachal Pradesh in particular, the Itanagar capital region, Papumpare, Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi, Kamle, Lower and Upper Subansiri districts,’ the MLA stated.