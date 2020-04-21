Coronavirus Crisis: social workers distributed ration to poor people during lockdown

Itanagar

Coronavirus Crisis: Several social workers continue distributing ration and other food items to the poor and needy people who are suffering during the nationwide lockdown in capital complex.

Social worker Tayar Kassa today distributed ration items to the poor people residing in E Sector, ESS Sector, IG Park Power House Colony . The ration items which include Rice, dal, potato, mustard oil etc. Around 89 family members were distributed with items.

Public leader Yangbiu Takik also distributed ration items to dozens of local resident near Nirvachan Bhawan and Rajiv Bhawan area of F Sector and Ganga Market today afternoon.