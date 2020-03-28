Coronavirus Crisis: Social Distancing breaches during India Lockdown

Itanagar

Hollongi gate witnessed a breach of social distancing during the India lockdown in view of spread of Coronavirus ( covid19 ) as police provided shelter to labourers who wanted to return their respective state but Assam counter did not allow them to travel.

Police provided them shelter yesterday night and arranged food for them, but did not follow the social distancing. This you can see in the video. These are contractual workers engaged with different contractors of Itanagar and Naharlagun.

Police called those contractors and sent back these labourers to their respective owners. Now owners have to arrange their lodging and fooding till the end of lockdown.

Samething was seen in front of those shops where people came to buy ration but were not following the social distancing.

