Coronavirus Crisis: More than 1000 people in Capital complex are in self quarantine

Itanagar

More than 1000 people on capital complex area which include students and other has been advised to go for self quarantine at home in last one week. Said Capital control room for Coronavirus (Covid-19) Incharge and Naharlagun EAC Ashok Tajo.

Tajo inform that we have data of those who have either returned to back home to own state or those who have returned the state after visiting several Coronavirus (Covid-19) affected states and also who visited abroad.

The control room established at Mini Secretariat here is monitoring all the activities related to the Coronavirus (Covid-19) in the capital region.

The team of several expert doctors , assisted by Capital DMO Dr. M Perme are doing best effort in tracking those person and advising them to remain self quarantine at home and remain safe.

Though some of them whose contact and communication is not proper , but we are locating their address also.

The team of dedicated doctors are supporting the activities and are in constant touch with them. He sought support from one and all at this juncture and at the hour of crisis. Tajo said.

If at all there is any problem and feel any difference and change in health status of anyone they are free to call the control room number which has been given to them and the medical team either will give a call or reached to them round the clock.

However till now no complain has been made by anyone who are in quarantine. Tajo added.

The country is on total lockdown and we are equally responsible and need to obey the guidelines and appeal all including those who have not having any travel history in recent past to remain at home as a safety measures so that we are not affected from the deadly coronavirus (Covid-19) Tajo further said.