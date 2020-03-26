Coronavirus Crisis: Governor appeals to the people for cooperation

Itanagar

Joining the people of the State in the fight against COVID 19 (Corona Virus Disease), the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) is monitoring the proper implementation of the ‘State Lock down’ and precautions taken.

He has personally discussed with the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of all districts and head of State Police regarding the arrangements in place to prevent spread of corona virus disease. He also reviewed with the DCs the position and management of essential commodities for the people in each district.

Appreciating the District Administration and Police, the Governor advised them to strictly follow the notification with humane approach. He directed them to ensure action for medical emergencies.

The Governor has reiterated his appeal to the people to abide by the directives issued by the Chief Secretary of the State. He said that it is for their welfare as also for the welfare of other citizens of the State, and the Nation. Let us cooperate in fight against COVID 19 and stay at home, Governor appealed.

The Governor has advised the State Government for the safety and security of the front-line workers, including doctors, nurses, para-medics, police personnel and also those engaged in essential service. He emphasized on necessary quarantine of the people returning from COVID 19 affected places.