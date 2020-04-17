Coronavirus Crisis: CRPF distributes mask, sanitizers and sanitizes streets

Itanagar

Coronavirus Crisis -The 138 battalion of central reserve police force (CPRF) distributed mask, hand wash, sanitizer to the locals and also sanitized the streets and colonies.

Talking to the media Paras Nath, Commandant of 138 Bn CRPF, informed that ” Around 15000 mask and around 200 sanitizers bottle has been distributed so far in capital complex including the personnel’s working in various parts of capital complex”.

“CRPF team carried out door to door campaign to educate people about social distancing norms to fight the COVID 19 pandemic. Commandant added.

Further the commandant informed that CRPF is carrying out similar campaigns in Daporijo, Koloriang, Ziro, Palin, Seppa, Banderdew, Bhalukpung and Dirang where they have offices.

“The battle against COVID 19 is entering into crucial stage in India. Therefore the CRPF is trying its best to help govt in the battle. People in the state have been cooperating with our campaign and we feel honour and happy to serve them.

Commandant further appeal all denizens to understand the situation and cooperate with the administration and obey the guidelines of government and health department advisory for safety of all. “ stay home to remain safe”.