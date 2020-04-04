Coronavirus Crisis: Admin removes barricades at entry of colonies, sectors

Itanagar

Coronavirus Crisis- The Capital complex administration has removed all barricades erected by locals at the entry of several colonies and sectors, informed DC Komkar Dolum.

The deputy commissioner on Saturday expressed displeasure over the erection of barricades in various sectors, colonies and arterial roads. Strongly urging people to desist from such act, DC said these barricades are only making things difficult for the police and administration.

“The intention behind construction of barricades may be good but administration and police are facing tough time. Ambulance, essential service providers and IMC garbage vehicle are not able to move freely.

Also the staffs working as parts of essential service team are not allowed to enter which is a harassment,” said DC Komkar Dulom.

Infact he said that the volunteers who manning these barricades also do not follow social distance norms and are putting their life as well as their family member at risks.

Watch Video

“Instead of constructing barricades, people should better stay at home and do self impose curfew. If people stay at home, then there is no need to construct barricades, Dulom said.

He also said if need arises the administration will impose section 144 in the capital. “We don’t want to do that. Therefore we appeal people to stay home and be safe,” he said.

Further the DC informed that till now 30 people have been kept at quarantine centre in capital, out of which 3 are students and remaining belongs to other categories.

He also said 1149 people are in home quarantine, of which 641 are students and 508 of other categories.