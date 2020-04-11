Coronavirus (COVID-19) status in India: Cases rise to 7529, death 242

New Delhi

Coronavirus (COVID-19) status in India- The total number of coronavirus cases in India stands at 7,529 and total number of deaths stands at 242. There are 6,634 active coronavirus patients in the country. At least 652 patients have been recovered from deadly disease.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst affected state with over 1,574 cases. The death toll in Maharashtra rose to 110, highest in any state.

COVID-19 in India : State wise status