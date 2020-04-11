National

Coronavirus (COVID-19) status in India: Cases rise to 7529, death 242

At least 652 patients have been recovered from deadly disease

April 11, 2020
New Delhi

Coronavirus (COVID-19) status in India-  The total number of coronavirus cases in India stands at 7,529  and total number of deaths stands at 242. There are 6,634 active coronavirus patients in the country. At least 652 patients have been recovered from deadly disease.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst affected state with over 1,574 cases. The death toll in Maharashtra rose to 110, highest in any state.

 COVID-19 in India : State wise status 

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 71 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/
Migrated		 Death
1 Andhra Pradesh 381 11 6
2 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 0 0
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0
4 Assam 29 0 1
5 Bihar 60 0 1
6 Chandigarh 18 7 0
7 Chhattisgarh 18 9 0
8 Delhi 903 25 14
9 Goa 7 1 0
10 Gujarat 308 31 19
11 Haryana 177 29 3
12 Himachal Pradesh 28 6 1
13 Jammu and Kashmir 207 6 4
14 Jharkhand 17 0 1
15 Karnataka 214 37 6
16 Kerala 364 123 2
17 Ladakh 15 10 0
18 Madhya Pradesh 443 0 33
19 Maharashtra 1574 188 110
20 Manipur 2 1 0
21 Mizoram 1 0 0
22 Odisha 48 2 1
23 Puducherry 7 1 0
24 Punjab 132 5 11
25 Rajasthan 553 21 3
26 Tamil Nadu 911 44 8
27 Telengana 504 43 9
28 Tripura 2 0 0
29 Uttarakhand 35 5 0
30 Uttar Pradesh 433 32 4
31 West Bengal 126 16 5
Total number of confirmed cases in India 7529* 653 242
*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation

 

