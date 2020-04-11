Coronavirus (COVID-19) status in India: Cases rise to 7447, death 239

New Delhi

Coronavirus (COVID-19) status in India- The total number of coronavirus cases in India stands at 7,447, and total number of deaths stands at 239. There are 6,556 active coronavirus patients in the country. At least 643 patients have been recovered from deadly disease.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst affected state with over 1,500 cases. Mumbai, financial capital of India, has recorded over 800 coronavirus cases since the outbreak. The death toll in Maharashtra rose to 110, highest in any state. The state accounts for over 46% coronavirus deaths in the country.

COVID-19 in India : State wise status