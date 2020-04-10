National

Coronavirus (COVID-19) status in India: Cases rise to 6412, death 199 

Maharashtra remains the worst affected state with 1,364 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu at 834 and Delhi at 720...

April 10, 2020
New Delhi

Coronavirus status in India – The total number of confirmed ( Covid-19 ) cases in India has jumped to 6412, showed latest figures from Union Health Ministry. The death toll from COVID-19, rose to 199 while 503 patients have been cured of the virus or discharged.

Maharashtra remains the worst affected state with 1,364 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu at 834 and Delhi at 720, Rajasthan at 463 and Telangana at 442.

According to ICMR, nearly 1.3 lakh samples have been tested for coronavirus so far in the country. From making masks mandatory to restricting movement of people in areas identified as COVID-19 hotspots, authorities across several states have beefed up enforcement measures to contain the deadly virus outbreak as the nationwide tally of confirmed cases neared 6,500 mark.

Odisha on Thursday became the first state to extend the lockdown further till April 30 and also announced closure of schools till June 17.

 

Covid-19 state wise status 

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 71 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/
Migrated		 Death
1 Andhra Pradesh 348 6 4
2 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 0 0
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0
4 Assam 29 0 0
5 Bihar 39 0 1
6 Chandigarh 18 7 0
7 Chhattisgarh 10 9 0
8 Delhi 720 25 12
9 Goa 7 0 0
10 Gujarat 241 26 17
11 Haryana 169 29 3
12 Himachal Pradesh 18 2 1
13 Jammu and Kashmir 158 4 4
14 Jharkhand 13 0 1
15 Karnataka 181 28 5
16 Kerala 357 96 2
17 Ladakh 15 10 0
18 Madhya Pradesh 259 0 16
19 Maharashtra 1364 125 97
20 Manipur 2 1 0
21 Mizoram 1 0 0
22 Odisha 44 2 1
23 Puducherry 5 1 0
24 Punjab 101 4 8
25 Rajasthan 463 21 3
26 Tamil Nadu 834 21 8
27 Telengana 442 35 7
28 Tripura 1 0 0
29 Uttarakhand 35 5 0
30 Uttar Pradesh 410 31 4
31 West Bengal 116 16 5
Total number of confirmed cases in India 6412* 504 199

