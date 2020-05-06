Coronavirus (covid-19) status in India: cases rise to 52987, death 1785

New Delhi- Coronavirus ( Covid-19 ) cases of COVID-19 in India were 52,987 by Wednesday night. Out of these 35,867 cases are active, as per data by covid19india.org.15,331 have been recovered so far in India whereas a total of 1,785 people have succumbed to the COVID-19 infection.

As per the covid19 live tracker, India recorded 3,154 new cases of coronavirus with 91 deaths on Wednesday. Meanwhile, as many as 1,117 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Wednesday.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state. Total number of cases has reached 16,758 in the state with 13,013 active cases. Coronavirus death toll in Maharashtra has reached 651.

Gujarat follows Maharashtra in the list of severely-affected states by COVID-19. Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, and Telangana are the other states which have reported over 1,000 cases of coronavirus till now.