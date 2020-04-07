National
Coronavirus (COVID-19) status in India: Cases rise to 4789, 124 death
508 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry
New Delhi
Coronavirus (COVID-19) status in India: The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India climbed to 4789 and the death toll rose to 124 on Tuesday, after 508 new cases and 13 death were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.
While the active cases in India are 4312, and around 353 people have either been discharged or migrated, the Union ministry added.
NORTH-EAST REGION
- In Arunachal Pradesh, several SHGs including Livelihood Mission Project are actively engaged in providing essential need items including Mask to fight COVID-19.
- In Assam, AIUDF MLA from Dhing, Aminul Islam arrested for controversial remarks on COVID19.
- Manipur CM tweeted that state will transfer Rs.2000 from the CM’s COVID-19 RELIEF FUND to Bank accounts of each person who are stranded outside the State during the lockdown.
- In Meghalaya, Private hospitals ready to take non-COVID patients. Govt to foot medical bills.
- Mizoram Health Department instructs all doctors to be accessible any time to any person having medical problems.
- Nagaland govt says efforts still on to identify NizamuddinMarkaj suspects. Asks those attended to contact State Control Room.
- In Sikkim, there are 12 facility quarantine centres with 107 people and 4 isolation centres.
- Different organizations came together in distributing relief to needy people in Tripura.