Coronavirus (COVID-19) status in India: Cases rise to 3577, 83 death

Coronavirus (COVID-19) status in India: The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India climbed to 3,577 and the death toll rose to 83 on Sunday after 505 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The active COVID-19 cases stand at 3,219, while 274 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated. Seven deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, the ministry data stated.

Earlier today, the Indian Council of Medical Research said there was no evidence of COVID-19 being an airborne infection. “If this was an airborne infection not droplet infection, every person in a family would be infected, same would apply for other patients in a hospital,” an ICMR official said.

NORTH-EAST REGION