Coronavirus: Corona become uncontrolled in China, 37 million people infected in a single day. The news agency Bloomberg reported that, according to the estimates of the top health authority of the Chinese government, about 37 million people in China got infected with Covid-19 in a single day this week. These figures are more than the claims made around the world.

If these figures are correct, it will break the record of infection rate of about 4 million a day in January 2022. The abolition of Beijing’s zero Covid policy has led to the unhindered spread of the new Omicron variant of the highly contagious corona in the population. According to the agency’s estimates, more than half of the residents of Sichuan province in China’s southwest and the capital Beijing have been infected. People in China are now using rapid antigen tests to detect the infection.

Meanwhile, the government has stopped publishing the daily number of corona infected cases. Based on an analysis of online keyword searches, Chen Qin, chief economist at data consultancy MetroDataTech, said most cities in China would peak between mid-December and the end of January. Their model shows that millions of people have been infected in the cities of Shenzhen, Shanghai and Chongqing.

The condition is getting worse in China’s Beijing, Sichuan, Anhui, Hubei, Shanghai and Hunan. Amidst the ever-worsening situation, news is coming that Chinese President Xi Jinping may hold a Covid review meeting for the first time on Saturday (December 24) or Sunday (December 25).

It is believed that President Jinping may announce a complete lockdown in China after this meeting. Experts have predicted the infection rate in Beijing to be 50 to 70 percent. In Shanghai, 25 million people are expected to be Covid positive by next week.

The Jinping government has also been accused of hiding the figures of Corona. According to the government, only 8 people have died due to Corona in the last one week. According to media reports, on December 20 alone, 36 million cases were reported in China. At the same time, from November 19 to December 18, 11 lakh people have applied online for death certificates in China. 60-60 in Beijing and Shanghai, while 40 new cemeteries are being built in Chengdu.