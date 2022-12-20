ADVERTISMENT
National

Coronavirus : Corona became dreadful like before, health alert issued in India

he Ministry of Health has instructed all the states to take all necessary steps for the prevention of corona.

December 20, 2022
Coronavirus India Alert: The increasing graph of corona patients is once again becoming a cause of great concern for the health department. For the last few days, there has been a rapid increase in the cases of corona in many countries. Thankfully, the progress of Corona is slow in India. But sensing the danger, the government has asked all the states to remain alert. The Ministry of Health has instructed all the states to take all necessary steps for the prevention of corona.

Health Ministry wrote a letter to the states

After increasing cases of corona in Japan, America and China, the Ministry of Health has directed the states to increase genome sequencing. The biggest reason behind increasing genome sequencing is that new variants and their spread can be detected in time.

Increased surveillance

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written a letter to the Health Secretaries and Chief Secretaries of all the states asking them to pay attention to the genome sequencing of the coronavirus. Surveillance has been increased after increasing cases of Kovid in America, Brazil, China, Japan and Korea.

Strong emphasis on genome sequencing

States have been asked to do genome sequencing of all positive cases to identify new variants of coronavirus. And all cases of genome sequencing should be reported through INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium). Through genome sequence, it can be ascertained that which variant of the virus is spreading more and in which part, which variant is spreading. If the virus mutates and a new variant enters the environment, it can also be detected.

Total 3490 active cases of Corona

Therefore, before the cases of corona increase in India, it has been decided to increase genome sequencing and speed up its reporting again at the central level. At present there are a total of 3490 active cases of corona in India. The lowest number of cases so far have been registered in India this week.

