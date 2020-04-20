Coronavirus: Arunachal CM inaugurates bridge over River Subansiri through video conferencing

Itanagar

Coronavirus and lockdown has changed the style of govt functioning all over the world. The latest example is of Arunachal Pradesh, where chief minister Pema Khandu inaugurated a bridge over River Subansiri through Video Conferencing.

Business as usual, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu today inaugurated the revamped bridge over River Subansiri at Daporijo in Upper Subansiri district albeit through video conferencing.

The said bridge was in a dilapidated condition and movement of vehicles over it was restricted owing to huge risk of it collapsing anytime. This bridge is the only line of communication to Daporijo and other villages located on the other side of Subansiri River. It also connects the Siang belt with Upper Subansiri.

The State Government had taken up the issue of reconstruction of the bridge with the Govt. of India. The reconstruction work was subsequently entrusted to the Border Road Organization (BRO) under Project ARUNANK, which after taking over from state PWD started works from 17th March, 2020.

Lauding the BRO, Khandu said despite various problems faced due to national ‘lockdown’ owing to COVID 19 outbreak, the premier construction organization took up the construction work at war footing and within a short period of around one month, completed project. He also commended the district administration for extending excellent co-operation to the BRO in completion of the bridge.

Watch Video

Video will be uploaded after a shortwhile

“Now that this strategic 430 feet multi span bridge is completed, hassle free communication is restored to Daporijo and around 451 villages as well as all the forward locations along LAC where our security forces are deployed,” Khandu said.

The Chief Minister expressed special gratitude to the Director General, Project ARUNANK Chief Engineer Brig A S Chonker, Commander 23 BRTF Col. Satyan Sundaran and OC 77 RCC Mr. PN Sahu for their prompt and personal interest in carrying out the construction work.

He also appreciated the decision taken by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and Upper Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Kanto Danggen to allow BRO to carry out the construction work amidst the lockdown.

The bridge has been named after martyr Hangpan Dada, who laid down his life fighting terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir and was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra.